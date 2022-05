Strong sales for the WWE WrestleMania 38 DVD in the U.S.

WWE has released a 3 disc version of WrestleMania 38 on DVD available for purchase now via Walmart, Target, Amazon, and beyond.

There are reported stock issues as the first wave seems to have sold out with the next wave reportedly being released to stores on May 31st. The first batch hit shelves on May 10.

WrestleMania 38 features both nights of the special PLE on DVD and the bonus is the Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame speech.