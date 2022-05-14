Sting files trademark related to energy drinks

Fightful reports that on May 10, Sting filed to trademark the term ‘ICON’ to cover the categories of energy drinks. This is the third trademark Sting filed this year, with the others being his face paint design and Scorpion logo.

Mark For: ICON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of energy drinks; Energy drinks containing caffeine; Energy drinks enhanced with vitamins, minerals, or nutrients; Non-alcoholic drinks, namely, energy shots.