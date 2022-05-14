Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped matches on Friday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Before the Impact: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus

* Alisha Edwards defeated Renee Michelle. Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope after the match.

* Hikuleo defeated Vincent

* W. Morrissey & Gujjar defeated Raj Singh & Shera

* Ultimate X Qualilfying Match: Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Havok

* Kazarian fought Chris Sabin to a no contest after Honor No More attacked both men.

* Joe Doering defeated Josh Alexander via DQ

* Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans. Jordynne Grace stopped Tasha Steelz from interfering during the match.

* Kenny King defeated Blake Christian

* OGK defeated Rhino & Heath. Honor No More attacked Heath and Rhino after the match and Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian made the save.

* Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green

* Moose & Steve Maclin defeated PCO & W Morrissey. Sami Callahan attacked Moose after the match and said that he would be there every time Moose comes out to the ring.

* The Briscoe Brothers defeated Jay White & Chris Bey