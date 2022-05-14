Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches on Friday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Before the Impact: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus
* Alisha Edwards defeated Renee Michelle. Masha Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope after the match.
* Hikuleo defeated Vincent
* W. Morrissey & Gujjar defeated Raj Singh & Shera
* Ultimate X Qualilfying Match: Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley.
* Masha Slamovich defeated Havok
* Kazarian fought Chris Sabin to a no contest after Honor No More attacked both men.
* Joe Doering defeated Josh Alexander via DQ
* Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans. Jordynne Grace stopped Tasha Steelz from interfering during the match.
* Kenny King defeated Blake Christian
* OGK defeated Rhino & Heath. Honor No More attacked Heath and Rhino after the match and Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian made the save.
* Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green
* Moose & Steve Maclin defeated PCO & W Morrissey. Sami Callahan attacked Moose after the match and said that he would be there every time Moose comes out to the ring.
* The Briscoe Brothers defeated Jay White & Chris Bey