Spoiler on title match from MLW Kings of Colosseum

May 14, 2022 - by James Walsh

The first MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion was crowned at Kings Of Colosseum on Friday night, and the result is online. Fightful reports that Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead to claim the inaugural title at Friday night’s show, which was an MLW: Fusion taping.

In addition to her newly-won title, Taya is also AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

