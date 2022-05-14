Smackdown dark match result, plus notes on Jeff Hardy, Big E, and Kayla Rossi

– Bobby Lashley defeated Happy Corbin in a post-SmackDown dark match last night, spearing him multiple times before scoring the pin, reports PWInsider.

– Big E with Marlon Wayans…

– AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast featuring Jeff Hardy has dropped.

HARDY QUOTES:

On his AEW DYNAMITE debut:

“The biggest thing from that night was: ‘How do I go out there and do the Juke, and not upstage my brother? How can I mix it up and juke on the run?’”

On face paint inspiration:

“I reached out when I was 12 years old and touched Sting on the shoulder in Fayetteville, North Carolina at the Cumberland County Civic Center – and I want to make somebody feel the way he made me feel.”

– A recent report revealed Joey Janela finished up with All Elite Wrestling a couple of weeks after his contract expired. In regards to his former manager, Kayla Rossi she has been finished with the company for a while now, according to a report from Fightful Select.

The bodybuilder disappeared from television at the same time Janela stopped appearing. The report notes that Rossi had never signed a full-time contract with AEW. However, she was offered a trainee contract which she turned down and thus the two sides parted ways amicably.

