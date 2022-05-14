Notes on Brian Pillman Jr., Mia Yim, and Matt Cardona

May 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr. has joined the cast ‘The Charisma Killers’ that will be filmed this fall.

Mia Yim current contract with IMPACT is short term [6 months] to carry her through Bound for Glory this fall.

– Happy birthday to…

