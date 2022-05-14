Notes on Brian Pillman Jr., Mia Yim, and Matt Cardona
– AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr. has joined the cast ‘The Charisma Killers’ that will be filmed this fall.
The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!! 😎🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/l4OxUHyVGB
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 12, 2022
– Mia Yim current contract with IMPACT is short term [6 months] to carry her through Bound for Glory this fall.
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday to Digital Media "World" Champion @TheMattCardona!
🎂#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/dJnhiL194a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2022
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)