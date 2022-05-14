Notes on Brian Pillman Jr., Mia Yim, and Matt Cardona

– AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr. has joined the cast ‘The Charisma Killers’ that will be filmed this fall.

The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!! 😎🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/l4OxUHyVGB — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 12, 2022

– Mia Yim current contract with IMPACT is short term [6 months] to carry her through Bound for Glory this fall.

