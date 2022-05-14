Most Popular Pro-Wrestling Promotion Organizations

Most Popular Pro-Wrestling Promotion Organizations

Wrestling is one of the oldest sports in the world, and likely the oldest combat sport / martial art in the world. We know the sport has been practiced since the oldest civilizations, and many historians believe it might have been invented by prehistoric humans. Countries all over the world have created their own forms of wrestling, independently of one another, with the most popular today being Greco-Roman wrestling, sumo wrestling, grappling, and malla-yuddha.

In the 20th century, however, a new form of wrestling was introduced to the world. A wrestling which, while heavily involving athleticism and sportsmanship, puts much greater emphasis on dramatic flair, entertainment, and over-the-top storytelling. Professional wrestling, as it is called today, is one of the most popular forms of what has come to be known as “sports entertainment”. Inspired heavily by luchadors, the sport achieved the peak of its popularity in the 1980s, and still enjoys quite a bit of popularity today.

While WWE fights are predetermined, the fans are not privy to the outcome, which makes betting on WWE matches quite a popular hobby within the fandom. If you check out the betting sites listed here, you will find that there are quite a few options for betting on pro-wrestling matches listed.

Pro-wrestling is the most popular event in the world of entertainment sports, and in this article, we are going to take a look at the biggest promotions companies when it comes to the sport.

World Wrestling Entertainment

By far the biggest pro-wrestling promotion company in the world, the World Wrestling Entertainment (formerly World Wrestling Federation), has seen some of the greatest wrestlers pass through their doors. Today still, they host some of the greatest and most prominent wrestlers in the world. The WWE has licensed action figures and video games, which are quite popular in their own right. The most popular wrestlers to have ever signed with the WWE include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, by far one of the biggest celebrities today, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, etc.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Quite a lot of people might be surprised to find out that the Japanese are huge fans of professional wrestling. In fact, next to the US, Japan might just be the country that is most passionate for the sport. In the world of Japanese pro-wrestling, the most prominent wrestling style is called puroresu, and the biggest promotion company is the New Japan Pro-Wrestling organization. The company is an inheritor to the Japan Pro-Wrestling Organization which became defunct in the 20th century, and is today Japan’s biggest pro-wrestling promotion organization.

All Elite Wrestling

Going back to the United States, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is one of the top wrestling promotion companies, second only to the WWE. They have been consistently producing a weekly, two-hour show titled AEW Dynamite, which airs live on TBS in the USA. Their biggest stars today include Adam Page, Scorpio Sky, Ricky Starks in the men’s department, and Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa in the woman’s division.