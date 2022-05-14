McMahons selling penthouse in Stamford for $4.1 Million

Vince and Linda McMahon are selling their penthouse in Stamford, Connecticut for $4.1 million dollars.

The News-Times released the report earlier today revealing that the condo, which is 3,351 square feet and contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms, became the third-highest condo/townhouse available in the state of Connecticut. It only trails behind units that list for $4.5 million and $5 million dollars.

Furthermore…WWE does plan on opening up a new headquarters in Stamford later this year, at a location that is relative close to the condo that the McMahon’s are now selling.