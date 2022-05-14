Matt Hardy on CM Punk: “I’m happy he’s back in pro wrestling”

“I think CM Punk is just a fantastic pro wrestler and I feel like he belongs in pro wrestling. I give him all the credit in the world for venturing out and doing MMA, UFC. That was amazing, I wouldn’t have done it even if I felt I could have. I wouldn’t have been that brave or courageous. It took a lot of courage for him to do that, but I’m happy he’s back in pro wrestling. When it comes to pro wrestling, that is just what he’s built for and made for. He is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and for him to come back to AEW, and be happy, and once again be fueled by such great passion, and to have this great program with MJF and write these love letters to the legends who paved the way for him and all of us, has been great. Punk just seems like he’s very happy to be back which is nice, and I know towards the end of his WWE run, he was just burnt out and miserable. It is easy for that to happen in this industry, especially if you end up in this weird space, so it’s great to see him back, and relaxed, and passionate, and in love with pro wrestling again.”

source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy via Wrestling Inc.