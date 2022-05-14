Hikaru Shida questions AEW’s decision to pull her from tournament

Hikaru Shida expressed her disappointment for not being allowed to participate in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament despite not really being injured.

In a post on Twitter, Shida said she already had four matches after the Philadelphia Street Fight with Serena Deeb.

“But I seem to have been injured…Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too,” Shida wrote in a clear dig at her employer.

Shida was pulled out of the tournament during the Wednesday tapings of Rampage and replaced by Kris Statlander, with AEW saying that she was injured.

The former AEW Women’s champion then posted another tweet, seemingly trying to put out the fire, contradicting her original tweet.

“After my Philadelphia street fight a doctor check from AEW was required to participate in the Owen Hart Cup. And I couldn’t reenter the country in time,” Shida wrote. “These difficulties sometimes happen with International talents.”

She did say that she feels healthy and would enjoy the extra days in Japan.