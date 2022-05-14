Former NXT wrestler files for a trademark, current WWE superstar injured

– Pro-wrestling star and former NXT women’s tag champion Dakota Kai recently filed to trademark the term “King Kota” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

Kai was released by WWE on April 29th as a part of the company’s latest rounds of budget cuts. The filing, which was made under her real name of Cheree Crowley, was put in on May 9th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

– Shelton Benjamin is out of action with an injury…