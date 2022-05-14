Bianca Belair on not main eventing WrestleMania 38

During an interview with the Ring The Belle podcast, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair commented on her and Becky Lynch not being in the main event spot of WWE Wrestlemania 38…

“Well, for me, we [Belair & Becky Lynch] are the only two women that have won the main event of Wrestlemania so automatically, you know, for us, that was a huge match. But what I’ll say is every match on the card was deserving to be on Wrestlemania. But I’ll say it was hard to follow that and so when you put on a match where it’s hard for anybody to follow, that means nobody is supposed to follow it.”

Belair also commented on Sasha Banks and Noami winning the women’s tag team titles…

“I love Sasha [Banks]. Everybody knows I love Sasha and I love Naomi but just for all three of us to walk out with the titles [at Wrestlemania 38] and you know, be able to celebrate together, I’m for any time history can be made, especially for women so them being the first Black women’s tag team to win a title, for me to be there and be able to celebrate with them with my title as well, that’s what it’s all about.”

