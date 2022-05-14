Alberto El Patron Reportedly Involved In Incident at KAOZ Lucha Libre Show

Alberto El Patron was reportedly involved in an incident at a Kaoz Lucha Libre show earlier this week. Wrestling Inc reports that the incident took place at the event in Monterrey, Mexico which according to a livestream took place on May 6th.

The report notes that Patron was told to arrive at the arena by 3 PM but did not show up until two hours later. Promoter Alonso Botello then apparently asked the security not to allow him backstage at the event and then Patron’s brother El Hijo de Dos Caras shouted about the promoter creating issues only because there were cameras around and disrespecting Patron in order to make a news story.

Patron is seen in a video forcing his way backstage, and he ended up competing at the event. You can see videos below