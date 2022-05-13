WWE UK broadcast BT Sport merging with Warner Bros. Discovery

WWE’s United Kingdom broadcaster BT Sport is joining Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW’s TV home in the United States, to create a new joint premium sport offering venture in the UK and Ireland. As part of the deal, BT Sport will transfer the operating businesses to Warner Bros. Discovery.

BT Sport took over the WWE television rights in the region from Sky Sports in January 2020, ending WWE’s and Sky’s 30-year relationship.

Meanwhile, Discovery took over WarnerMedia to create the new merged company, a company which also includes TNT and TBS, where AEW airs in the U.S.

While initially BT Sport and Eurosport will continue to operate as different brands, the two will be brought together under a single brand in the future.