WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defending against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear tonight, returning to the show as champion after her WrestleMania Backlash win over Charlotte Flair.

It’s interesting to note that the WWE Events website also has RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley advertised. These RAW Superstars are likely appearing for the dark main event. The WWE Events website also has Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Drew McIntyre advertised for tonight.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro noted on Monday’s show that they were headed to SmackDown to confront The Bloodline, and demand that Reigns allow SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to compete in a title unification match. WWE has not officially announced that segment as of this writing.

The arena website also has Omos vs. Bobby Lashley advertised for tonight, in an updated listing for the show. The arena does not have Belair, Lynch and Ripley advertised, but the WWE Events website does. It’s likely that any RAW Superstars booked for tonight’s show will be for dark segments, except for RK-Bro.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.