Starrcast convention returning during SummerSlam 2022 weekend

Starrcast, the fan convention by Conrad Thompson, will be making a comeback during SummerSlam weekend in late July, the first time that the convention will be held in conjunction with a WWE event.

The fifth Starrcast takes place on July 29, 30, and 31 at The Fairgrounds in Nashville. Pre-sale tickets for those who have purchased past Starrcast wristbands will go on sale at Noon ET on Thursday, May 19th. Public ticket sales will begin at Noon ET on Friday, May 20 at starrcast.com.

“Pre-pandemic, we had hoped to do another Starrcast in Chicago in 2020, but the stars just didn’t align,” Thompson told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “So it makes sense to bring it back, especially with a stadium show nearby—but this time, with a few twists that I think everybody is going to enjoy.”

Starrcast V will be held in conjunction with Thuzio, a Triller company. Triller also owns FITE TV, which will stream Starrcast events this year as well.

The convention was held during All In, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear in 2018 and 2019.