More on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that Butch will be back in action on tonight’s SmackDown.

The former Pete Dunne has been announced to face Kofi Kingston on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be Butch’s third TV singles match on the blue brand after he came up short against Xavier Woods on April 8 and April 22.

The Unholy Trinity (Butch, Sheamus, Ridge Holland) have been feuding with The New Day (Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big E) for several weeks now. Holland and Sheamus defeated Kingston and Woods in a Tables Match last Friday night. A six-man match was planned for WrestleMania 38 but that was nixed when Big E suffered a broken neck on the March 11 SmackDown. Holland and Sheamus ended up defeating Woods and Kingston at WrestleMania.

On a related note, WWE has officially announced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro for tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE noted in their preview that Randy Orton and Riddle are coming to SmackDown tonight to confront The Bloodline for an answer to their Title Unification match challenge to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The graphic for the segment only has RK-Bro and The Usos, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being advertised by the WWE Events website.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's post-WrestleMania Backlash show, which will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA:

* Butch vs. Kofi Kingston

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro confront The Bloodline for an answer to their Title Unification challenge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will appear

* More fallout from WrestleMania Backlash