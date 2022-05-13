LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how The Bloodline defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the six-man main event this past Sunday. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as fans pop and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Orton and Riddle hit the ring to the pop, then pose in the corners.

Orton takes the mic and welcomes everyone. He says he and Riddle are very excited to be here tonight, but they’re also sick and tired of the chase. He says it’s very obvious that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos don’t have the balls to make decisions for themselves, and it’s obvious that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only one making decisions for The Bloodline. Riddle mentions how they had the six-man at WrestleMania Backlash won until Reigns hit him with the Spear. Riddle apologizes for the loss but says it’s obvious that whenever The Usos can’t handle business, Reigns comes in and gets the job done for them. Orton gets the crowd to agree that they are also sick of this. Orton says he and Riddle demand the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He tells Reigns to bring his happy ass out to the ring.

The music interrupts but out comes Sami Zayn instead. Fans boo. Sami is wearing a Bloodline t-shirt as he speaks from the stage. Sami asks them if they know how things work here at SmackDown, and if they actually think they can snap a finger and summon Reigns at any time. Sami says as a locker room leader, he’s happy to address this on Reigns’ behalf. Sami says he speaks for The Bloodline, the locker room and the entire WWE Universe when he says no one wants to see this title unification match. Fans boo. Sami says more importantly, RK-Bro doesn’t want the match because if it happens, they will lose. Sami is in the ring now, saying he’s trying to handle this like a leader, with diplomacy. He says Orton and Riddle have something nice going on, so he suggests RK-Bro… fans interrupt with a “Sami sucks!” chant.

Sami suggests they take their titles and go back to RAW, and don’t come back. Fans boo again. Orton says he called Reigns out, and he asks if Sami is Reigns’ errand-boy. Riddle says he’s going to call Sami “Rusty” because his hair looks like rust. Orton pokes fun at Sami and fans chant “Rusty!” now. Sami says that is not his name, it is Sami Zayn, the locker room leader. Sami says he’s not making a threat, but RK-Bro should watch how they talk about The Bloodline because the last person who did, Shinsuke Nakamura, was taken out last week, just like Sami promised. Orton says it looks like Sami is actually calling shots for The Bloodline and getting things done, which is cool. Orton keeps talking Sami up and says he has the perfect idea – Sami vs. Riddle and if Riddle wins, RK-Bro gets the title unification match.

Fans cheer but Sami hesitates. The “Rusty!” chants continue and Sami finally agrees to the match. Sami rolls to the floor and says however, there’s no way the match is happening tonight, maybe in a week or two so he can go OK it with Paul Heyman or Reigns because SmackDown is complicated. Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t agree to Sami competing on behalf of The Bloodline, but we’d all like to see Sami vs. Riddle. Fans pop and Pearce says the match begins now. Orton’s music starts back up as Sami looks on from the ramp. We go to commercial.

Sami Zayn vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle

Back from the break and the bell rings as RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle charges and backs Sami Zayn into the corner. Cole confirms that this match can have no impact on the potential title unification match.

Sami and Riddle tangle and Riddle goes for a Triangle but Sami ends up fighting it off. Sami ends up going to the floor for a breather but he has words with RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. This allows Riddle to dropkick him through the ropes. Sami comes back in and counters, mounting Riddle with lefts and rights. Sami chokes Riddle on the middle rope now as the referee warns him.

Sami talks trash to the crowd as they chant “Sami sucks!” and now they boo him. Sami grounds Riddle and clubs him with forearms. Sami applies a headlock now. Riddle fights up and out, then kicks Sami away, Riddle with a big kick to the face to stun Sami and bring him down. Riddle kips-up for a pop, then nails a running forearm in the corner. Riddle with more offense and a big Exploder out of the corner. Sami dodges some moves and gets his knees up as Riddle goes for the Broton.

Riddle dodges a Helluva Kick in the corner and goes to the top. Sami rushes right back into the corner and shoves Riddle from the top turnbuckle to the floor. Riddle lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami has dominated through the commercial. Sami stands over Riddle and pounds on him as fans chant for Riddle due to Orton rallying. Sami goes to the top but Riddle leaps up and grabs him. Sami blocks an apparent super RKO from the top, headbutting Riddle to the mat. Sami flies off the top but Riddle meets him in mid-air with a big knee to the face. Sami kicks out just in time.

Sami dodges the Bro 2 Sleep and lands on his feet. Riddle counters a Blue Thunderbomb. They tangle and Sami hits a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for 2. Sami argues with the referee now. Fans chant “Rusty sucks!” again as Sami takes Riddle to the middle rope for the draping DDT as Orton watches. Riddle counters and sends Sami over the top rope to the floor. Riddle with a punt kick to the face from the apron. Riddle with a big springboard moonsault from the apron to the floor and Orton loves it.

Riddle brings Sami back in and hits him with Orton’s powerslam. Riddle with the second rope draping DDT now and Orton is also fired up at ringside. Riddle gets the crowd riled up, then drops to the mat to prepare for the RKO. Sami gets up and immediately rolls to the floor as fans boo. Riddle follows but Sami shoves him face-first into the ring post. Sami sends Riddle into the timekeeper’s area now.

Sami rushes back into the ring as the referee counts, hoping for another count out win. Riddle makes it back in right before the 10 count and Sami is not happy as he argues with the referee. Riddle counters Sami and hits the Bro-Derek in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Orton hits the ring to celebrate with Riddle as the music hits. The camera cuts backstage to The Bloodline celebrating. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asks Paul Heyman why they’re on his show, they must be desperate. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos bring up the WrestleMania Backlash win and they’re upset over RK-Bro being on their show talking smack about them. The Usos say they’re doing this for the whole family, for The Bloodline, and tonight they do it for The Tribal Chief. Reigns mentions something about giving RK-Bro their answer.

– Still to come, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium.

– We see a disappointed Sami Zayn walking backstage now. Shinsuke Nakamura walks up and says Roman Reigns might be The Head of The table but Sami is the table’s ass. Nakamura laughs and walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to a pop. Cole sends us to highlights from WrestleMania Backlash, where Rousey made Flair quit to win the title.

Rousey takes the mic now and says Flair being a 13-time champion is impressive, but she’s got the title now. Rousey raises the title for a pop. She gives it up for Flair as being one of the toughest competitors she’s ever fought. She says she had to break Flair’s arm to get her to quit, and Rousey herself would rather die than say those words, but that’s just her. Rousey says she wants to be a fighting champion, so she’s issuing an Open Challenge right now. Rousey looks to the back and asks who wants to make history tonight. The music hits and out comes Raquel Rodriguez.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey

Raquel Rodriguez marches to the ring as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey looks a bit worried, or just all business. They face off in the middle of the ring and Raquel introduces herself, speaking in Spanish first. She then accepts in Spanish and English. Raquel says she may be new to SmackDown but what better way to be known than as champion, and it would be an honor to be in the ring with a legend like Rousey, but tonight she will be the one to make history. Raquel’s music starts back up as she and Rousey face off in the middle of the ring . We go to commercial.

Back from the break and here we go. Rodriguez slams Rousey to start. They go at it again and Raquel picks Rousey high in the air, launching her back into the turnbuckles. Rousey attacks with strikes but Raquel resists and drops Rousey with another big slam for a 2 count. Raquel takes it to the corner for kicks and a big fall-away slam. Rousey gets right back up but she’s slow to capitalize. Rodriguez with a second big fall-away slam. Rousey kicks out at 2 again. Rodriguez with the inverted Torture Rack now. Rousey slides out and unloads with strikes but Raquel cuts her off with a punch. Rodriguez charges into the corner but misses as Rousey moves. Rousey goes for the armbar but Raquel resists and drops her with a side-slam.

Rodriguez goes to the second rope for the twisting Vader Bomb but Rousey moves and Rodriguez lands hard. Rousey works Raquel over with strikes now. Rousey goes on and tries to take her out with a Guillotine now. Raquel powers up with a big vertical suplex but Rousey kicks out just in time. Rodriguez works Rousey over on the mat now, focusing on her arm. Rousey fights up and out with knee strikes. Rousey stuns Rodriguez with a knee to the face. Rousey with more strikes.

Raquel blocks a takedown. Rousey charges with a big knee to the face and a kick to stun Rodriguez again. Rousey scoops Rodriguez for Piper’s Pit but Raquel counters that and drives Rousey into the mat once again for another 2 count. Raquel goes for the Chingona Bomb but Rousey hangs on and resists. Rousey gets tossed into the ropes instead as she countered.

Rousey blocks another Chingona Bomb attempt, and locks in the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Rodriguez gets free and levels Rousey with a big boot for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Rodriguez tries for another Bomb but Rousey takes her down and into a roll-up for the win to retain

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. We come back to Rousey approaching Raquel for a handshake. They do the show of respect and Raquel motions for how close she came. Rousey nods and exits the ring.

– Shotzi is backstage with Adam Pearce now. Shotzi rants about how she was going to the ring to answer Ronda Rousey’s Open Challenge but Raquel Gonzalez stole the opportunity. Shotzi asks what Pearce is going to do about this. Aliyah approaches and accuses Shotzi of locking her in a room so she couldn’t answer Rousey’s challenge. They both have words and argue about a title shot as Pearce listens.

– We see crew members setting up the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy at ringside. Still to come, Madcap Moss will be here.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is in the ring with a mic. She introduces Madcap Moss and out he comes, stopping to celebrate with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy at ringside.

Kayla brings up how Moss had what some call the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania Backlash when he defeated Happy Baron Corbin. Cole sends us to this week’s Progressive-sponsored Match Flo video and we see footage from Moss’ win over Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss says this is by far the biggest win of his career. Moss says Corbin is powerful, physically imposing, and can really wear you down with his terrible personality. Moss says he probably would’ve tapped out from boredom if Corbin told him one more story about the cost of his watch. Moss says it was tough but he looked past Corbin’s horrible tattoos, shielded his eyes from Corbin’s bald head, and he defeated The Big Bald Wolf.

Braxton asks Moss what’s next for him in WWE. Moss says his WWE career is just beginning, and he wants to do it all – form a mixed tag team with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion called Madcap Boss, climb the ladder and win the Money In the Bank contract, replace title belts with title suspenders, and… Corbin attacks from behind with a steel chair. Moss goes down and Corbin delivers more chair shots while he’s down.

Corbin brings the Andre Battle Royal trophy in the ring but stops Moss from getting up with more chair shots as the boos get louder. Corbin wraps a chair around Moss’ neck and then smashes it with the base of the trophy. Moss rolls around in pain as fans boo and WWE officials rush the ring to check on Moss. The boos continue as Corbin exits the ring, laughing from the ramp. Pearce waves for a stretcher and medics bring one out, then load Moss into a neck brace, and onto the stretcher. We go back to commercial.

– Back from a break and we see what Happy Baron Corbin just did to Madcap Moss. McAfee talks about Corbin being a really bad person. Cole promises updates on Moss via the WWE Digital platforms.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi

We go back to the ring for our next title match and out first are the challengers – Shayna Baszler and Natalya. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are out next. The champs hit the apron and pose for the pyro as we see recent happenings that led to this match.

The bell rings and Naomi and Baszler go at it. Baszler takes Naomi down by her arm. Naomi counters some moves and in comes Banks to a pop. They double team Baszler and in comes Banks to take over with Natalya. Natalya slams Banks face-first into the turnbuckles, then stomps away to keep her down. Natalya sends Banks to the corner but Banks takes her down with a head scissors takedown.

Banks with more offense and a 2 count. They trade counters and pin attempts until Banks applies the Bank Statement. Baszler helps Natalya grab the bottom rope to break the hold. Natalya drops Banks with the slingshot Atomic Drop, runs and steps on the back of her neck, then keeps control with more offense. Baszler tags in and cuts Banks’ off, then stomps her to take control. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya stops Banks from tagging, then drops her on her head. Natalya then drops Naomi off the apron with a cheap shot. Baszler tags back in and holds Banks for a double team Hart Attack. Baszler covers for the pin but Naomi rushes in just in time to break it up. Naomi drops Baszler and knocks Natalya off the apron. Banks crawls for a tag as Naomi rallies the crowd but Baszler runs over and tries to interfere. Naomi takes Baszler down at ringside, tags in and leaps to take her back down on the floor. Naomi brings Baszler in and unloads on her now. Naomi heel kicks Baszler and knocks Natalya off the apron. Naomi with a jawbreaker and a kip-up to Baszler. Baszler drops Naomi out of the corner and covers for 2 as Natalya assists with the pin from the floor. The referee catches her and ells at her.

Naomi takes Baszler out as Natalya comes in. They tangle again and Naomi hits a springboard knee to drop Natalya. Banks tags back in and they double tea Natalya but she counters, slams Banks to the mat, but then gets dropped by Naomi’s Full Nelson slam for 2. Baszler breaks the pin up with a kick. Banks stops Baszler from using the Kirifuda Clutch on Naomi. Banks with a Lungblower to Baszler. Naomi ends up countering a Sharpshooter and rolling Natalya up for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, Naomi’s music hits as she and Banks stand tall with the titles.

– Drew Gulak is backstage when WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet appears. Gulak says his last few weeks have been rough. He asks Ricochet if he has any advice. Ricochet knows it has been tough and he knows Gulak knows he can relate. Ricochet says if he would’ve given up when it got tough, he wouldn’t have this title, and he could’ve called it quits but he took control of the situation and his destiny. Ricochet says the only person who can help Gulak is himself. Gulak says Ricochet is right and this version of himself won’t let Gunther chop him down to size, and the next time he sees Gunther he will put him in his place. Gulak thanks Ricochet for the talk and they walk their separate ways. Gulak runs into Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser asks Gulak to repeat what he said he might do to Gunther. Gunther attacks Gulak against a door and chops him down to the floor. Gunther and Kaiser walk off as Gulak winces in pain.

Kofi Kingston vs. Butch

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. They hit the ring and pose for the crowd as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and out comes The Unholy Trinity – Butch with Ridge Holland and Sheamus. We see how Butch lost to Woods three weeks ago, disappeared for a few weeks, then returned last week and helped Sheamus and Holland win a Tables Match.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.