Judge revokes Tammy Sytch’s bail, sends her back to jail until trial

Despite a surety bond posted to bail Tammy Sytch out of jail, the WWE Hall of Famer was sent back behind bars this morning after a motion filed by the state of Florida to lock her up pending trial.

Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza was in charge of the motion, which was filed on May 9, requesting that Sytch be sent back to jail due to her involvement in the fatal car crash that claimed the life of 75-year old man in March.

The state attorney argued before the judge that Sytch had several DUI arrests and violated her probation multiple times in other states and said that she poses a threat to the community based on her criminal history, mainly surrounding her driving.

A judge at the Circuit Court of Volusia County agreed with the State and revoked her bond.

Footage from the court room shows Sytch kissing her boyfriend before being handcuffed by an officer. She then talks to her attorney and is escorted out of the court room and back to jail.