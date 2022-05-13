Dark Side Of The Ring Comments on MJF’s video on AEW Dynamite

May 13, 2022 - by James Walsh

MJF had a Dark Side Of The Ring-like video on AEW Dynamite, and the VICE TV series took to social media to react. During the contract signing segment on tonight’s show, MJF aired a segment narrated by Chris Jericho which recapped Wardlow’s feud with MJF in a spoof of the series.

After the segment, Dark Side of the Ring posted to their Twitter account, jokingly referring to it as “The first look at Season 4”:

