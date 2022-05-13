AEW stars to feature in new season of Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV+

A couple of AEW wrestlers will be appearing on the Apple TV+ series Carpool Karaoke when the new season premieres on Friday, May 27.

Those scheduled to appear are CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Powerhouse Hobbs, Christian Cage, Ruby Soho, and Dr. Britt Baker.

According to the preview, Punk, Danielson, and Cage will be together in one car which also have the addition of Baker at some point while Soho, MJF, and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in another car.

The popular series, a spinoff from the Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, featured several WWE Superstars in previous seasons.