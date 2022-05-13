5/13/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Long Island, New York.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Andrade Family Office (Marq Quen, The Blade, and The Butcher) (w/The Bunny)

Blade delivers a few shots to Penta, but Penta comes back with a hard shot to the midsection that drops Blade to the mat. PAC tags in and holds Blade in place as Penta delivers a dropkick. Blade comes back with a few shots to PAC and sends PAC to the floor. Butcher attacks PAC and slams him into the ring apron, and then tags in. PAC comes back with kicks to Butcher’s legs, and then delivers a right hand. PAC dropkicks Butcher into the turnbuckles, and then connects with a missile dropkick from the top. Quen tags in, but PAC takes him down wiht a hip-toss and tags in Fenix. Quen drops Fenix to the mat, and then follows with a hurricanrana. Quen delivers a dropkick, but Fenix comes back with a flapjack. Fenix kicks Quen in the face and follows with a double stomp. Quen comes back and sends Fenix to the apron. Butcher distracts Fenix, and Quen dropkicks him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blade and Butcher knock PAC and Penta off the apron, and then double team Fenix. Quen tags in and splashes onto Fenix and goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. Blade sends Penta back to the floor, and then Quen dives onto PAC and Penta. Blade and Butcher double team Fenix and Butcher goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Blade tags in and chops Fenix, but Fenix comes back with a knee strike and a hurricanrana. Fenix kicks Blade in the face as Kyle O’Reilly is shown watching Fenix from ringside. Penta and Quen tag in, and Penta takes him down with a cross-body. Penta drops Butcher with a slingblade, and then delivers thrust kicks to Quen and Butcher. Penta drops Butcher with a DDT and tags in PAC. PAC delivers kicks to Quen and slams him to the mat. PAC delivers a snap German suplex and goes for the cover, but Quen is under the ropes. Butcher and Blade grab PAC, but Penta and Fenix dropkick them. PAC drops Quen with a release German suplex, and follows with an uppercut. Fenix tags in and he and Penta drop Quen with Fear Factor. PAC tags in as Penta and Fenix dive onto Butcher and Blade. PAC hits the Black Arrow on Quen and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Death Triangle

-After the match, the lights go out. The come back on and The House of Black are staring Death Triangle down from the ring. The lights go out, and when they come back on The House of Black are gone.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

Spears taunts Boulder, but Boulder grabs him around the throat and lifts him up. Spears gets free and goes for a cross-body, but Boulder catches him and slams him to the mat. Boulder takes Spears to the corner, but Spears escapes and delivers lefts in the corner. Boulder grabs Spears around the throat and splashes him in the corner. Boulder climbs up, but Spears pokes him in the eye and delivers the C4 for the pin fall.

Winner: Shawn Spears

-After the match, Spears attacks Boulder with his chair.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese. Sterling says the tag match against Danhausen and Hook isn’t happening, because he is just a lawyer. Nese says it is fine, because he destroyed Danhausen in record time. Nese says he can beat the two of them by himself, and tells Sterling to put $10k on them in Vegas.

—

Match #3 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

Riho backs Soho against the ropes, but they have a clean break. Soho goes behind for a waist-lock, but Riho turns it into a wrist-lock. Soho counters into an arm-bar and turns it into a hammer-lock. Riho sends Soho off the ropes, but Soho drops her with a shoulder tackle. Soho goes for the cover, but Riho bridges up and gets a two count of her own. Soho kicks Riho in the midsection and takes her to the mat. Riho dodges a kick and delivers one of her own. Riho goes for a Northern Lights suplex, but Soho blocks it. Riho counters out with a hurricanrana, and then delivers a double stomp. Riho delivers a forearm shot in the corner, but Soho comes back with a back elbow. Soho slams Riho’s face into the turnbuckle and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Soho goes up top, but Riho rolls out of the way. Soho tweaks her knee coming off the ropes, but goes for the No Future. Riho blocks in and locks in a bow-and-arrow submission, but Soho makes it to the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho delivers a knee strike in the corner. Riho delivers the Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Soho comes back and delivers an elbow to Riho up top. Soho climbs as well, but Riho connects with elbow strikes. Soho delivers a headbutt, but Riho delivers one of her own and shoves Soho down. Soho grabs her knee and Riho goes for a cross-body, but Soho rolls through and gets a two count. Soho delivers an elbow and goes for the Bladerunner, but Riho counters with a crucifix bomb. Riho goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Soho comes back with a kick to the face, and then delivers a back-drop driver. Soho goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Soho delivers a few more strikes and goes for another cover, but Riho kicks out again. Soho delivers the Bladerunner and finally gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

—

Billy Gunn leads a meeting with The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed backstage. Billy says they could be a great faction, but they need something like a hand gesture. He turns down The Gunn Club’s idea, which is a DX chop, but loves The Acclaimed’s, which is their scissoring gesture. He turns down Gunn Club’s catchphrase, which is another one from DX, but loves The Acclaimed’s. He says they will have a match this Monday on Elevation.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Red Velvet. Sterling is with them. Cargill tells Schiavone to cut the shit and tells the cameraman to find her baddies in the crowd. Schiavone says Hikaru Shida is out of the Owen Hart Tournament, and will not be able to wrestle Red Velvet next Friday. Cargill says that is good news and asks Sterling what happened to him, as he is in a neck brace and on a crutch. Cargill then says that nobody cares, and Sterling says Velvet should just get a forfeit and move on in the tournament. Schiavone says Tony Khan has a replacement, and Kris Statlander comes to the stage and stares Velvet down.

—

Match #4 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

They slap hands before the match, and Kazarian takes Sky to the mat and applies a top wrist-lock. Sky gets free, but Kazarian drops him with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian goes for a cover, but Sky kicks out quickly. Kazarian takes Sky down with a hip-toss and goes for an arm-bar, but Sky rolls him up for two. Kazarian goes for the arm-bar again, but Sky rolls him up for another two count. Sky goes for the TKO, but Kazarian counters out. Kazarian goes for the cross-face chicken wing, but Sky gets free. They clock heads, and Sky delivers a right hand to the midsection. Kazarian comes back with a back-slide for a two count, and then delivers shots to Sky’s back. Kazarian drops Sky with a finsherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Sky comes back and sends Kazarian to the outside, and then takes him out with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sky sends Kazarian into the corner and charges. Kazarian counters with a back elbow, and drops a leg over Sky in the ropes. Kazarian comes back in and gets a roll-up for two. Kazarian delivers a knee lift and drops Sky with a lariat. Kazarian sends Sky off the ropes, but Sky kicks him in the face. Kazarian comes back and takes Sky down, but Sky counters back and sets up for the TKO. Kazarian counters with a roll-up for two, and then slams Sky to the mat. Kazarian comes off the ropes with the leg drop this time and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Kazarian goes for the cross-face chicken wing, but Sky counters with a jaw-breaker. Kazarian sends Sky to the apron, but Sky dodges an attack. Kazarian comes back and brings Sky back into the ring with a cutter from the apron. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Kazarian goes for the cross-face chicken wing again, but Lambert runs down to ringside. Sky has faded, but Dan Lambert is on the apron. Ethan Page runs out and hits Kazarian with the title. Sky goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Sky grabs Kazarian and delivers the TKO for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

-After the match, Sky tries to help Kazarian up, but Kazarian shoves him away. Sky gets in Lambert’s face and points at Page. Sky shoves Page and Page says he hit Kazarian, and he did it for the team and for Sky. They get face-to-face, and then Sky turns around and lays Kazarian out with the title. Sky fist-bumps Page and they attack Kazarian. They leave the ring as Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti jump the barricade with steel chairs. Guevara picks up the title and stares down Sky, Page, and Lambert as the show comes to a close.