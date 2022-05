The Briscoes are cutting back on independent bookings, due to Mark Briscoe’s wife recent pregnancy scare.

Hopefully the pregnancy goes well for her and the baby.

Unfortunately, due to the high risk nature of Mark’s wife’s pregnancy, we will be cutting back on travel/shows over the next month

Apologies for missing:

5/28 @GCWrestling_

5/29 @AMLWrestling

6/4 @TAPWLIVE

Thank y’all for the prayers and positivity 🙏

— DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) May 12, 2022