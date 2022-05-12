Roman Reigns removed from the Hell in a Cell poster

It’s been reported that Roman Reigns would be taking some time off over the summer. WWE has now removed him from the poster for Hell in a Cell. Reigns has been replaced on the official poster by Cody Rhodes.

Dave Meltzer previously reported Reigns would be taking about 10 weeks off of touring while still making TV appearances.

“Basically, Roman Reigns is not gonna be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show [Hell in a Cell], [which is] the next pay-per-view on June 5. He will be doing pay-per-views this summer. Even though he was removed from all the advertising after June 24 I believe it is — yeah, June 24 in Austin. He’s been removed from all advertising from house shows, TVs, everything except for the two stadium shows [Money in the Bank and SummerSlam], but he will do TVs to build up those shows. So it’s not like he’s not gonna be on TV, but he’s not gonna be doing a lot of dates. And from what I understand, the shows he will be on, eventually — probably sooner than later — they’ll start advertising him. So the dates will be known, it’s not like it’s gonna be like they’re gonna put him on TV without advertising him. But that’s the basic situation.”