Queen of the Mountain introduced for the Knockouts World Championship
On tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, Gail Kim announced that with this year being the 20th anniversary for Impact, the PPV will see the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match as Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz will defend the title against Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo and newcomer Mia Yim.
