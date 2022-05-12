Queen of the Mountain introduced for the Knockouts World Championship

May 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

On tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, Gail Kim announced that with this year being the 20th anniversary for Impact, the PPV will see the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match as Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz will defend the title against Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo and newcomer Mia Yim.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jakara Jackson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal