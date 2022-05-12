Possible injury to competitor in The Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament

AEW is reportedly set to announce that Hikaru Shida is injured, and that she is being pulled from The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Tony Schiavone taped a segment for this week’s AEW Rampage where he interviewed TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies – Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet. It was announced that Shida is currently on the shelf, so Kris Statlander will be replacing her against Velvet in a first round tournament match scheduled for next Friday, May 20.

No other details were provided on the injury, but PWInsider notes that Schiavone said the injury occurred during Shida’s Philly Street Fight loss to Serena Deeb on the April 27 edition of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen if AEW will be announcing a storyline injury for Shida on this week’s Rampage, or if she’s legitimately hurt. Social media indicates that she is currently in Japan, and is active.

Stay tuned for more on Shida and more on The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.