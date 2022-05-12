Owen Hart Foundation tournament kicks off on Dynamite

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament kicked off last night on Dynamite with three matches from the first round taking place.

In the men’s tournament, Adam Cole beat Dax Harwood to advance to the next round while Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin in the main event to advance. Hardy and Cole will now face each other next week in the semi-final.

Over in the women’s tournament, former NXT UK Women’s champion Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter in her match to advance. She faces the winner of Riho vs Ruby Soho which takes place on Rampage tomorrow.

Next week on Dynamite, Fenix takes on Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe faces the Joker in two first-round matches of the tournament. Britt Baker also takes on the Joker in the women’s tournament.

The finals of each tournament will take place at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas at the end of this month.