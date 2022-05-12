Notes Brian Gewirtz, MJF’s mom, and Chris Cruise on Tammy Sytch

– Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise reacts to Tammy Sytch’s Twitter comments:

Hard to believe that Tamara Sytch is responding on Twitter to criticisms. You’d think she had better things to do — like packing for a decades long trip. What a dangerous loon. Pass it on…

– Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz is back…

Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! https://t.co/W6alkJ9cgI @twelvebooks pic.twitter.com/I6pQaFWQqA — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) May 11, 2022

– MJF’s mom was all over the arena last night at Dynamite, carrying this sign…

