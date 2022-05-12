Missy Hyatt reacts to Tammy Sytch being charged with vehicular manslaughter

Missy Hyatt recently spoke to the Hannibal for a new interview. In her her chat, she discussed former Wrestling Vixxxens business partner Tammy Lynn Sytch, WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, recently being charged with vehicular manslaughter.

On Tammy Sytch’s recent car accident that resulted in a man’s death:

“I really feel bad for her. I just think it is sad. I mean, how many DUI’s do you have to get before you realize you shouldn’t be behind (the wheel) of a car? You don’t even have a drivers license! That cost someone their father, their grandfather.”