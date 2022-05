Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Announced for next week’s Dynamite …

– Chris Jericho & William Regal face to face

– Warldow will take 10 Lashings from MJF

– Hangman Adam Page vs Konosuke Takeshita

– Rey Fenix vs Kyle O Reilly in the Owen Hart Tournament

– Samoa Joe vs The Joker in the Owen Hart Tournament

– Britt Baker vs The Joker in the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

– Adam Cole vs Jeff Hardy in the Owen Hart Tournament