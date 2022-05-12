Keith Lee won’t rule out working a ROH match again

“Ring of Honor is something that I haven’t seen since 2017. I’d be willing to have a match there under the right circumstances. There are quite a few (names) that are interesting, like Mr. Samoa Joe. He’s a circumstance where I would consider him to be a bit of a mentor, especially from the business side of things, taught me a lot.

For all intents and purposes, he’s the reason that I ever took a chance going to the east coast. If it was not for his advice, him and Brian Cage, I never would have gone to the east coast. I never would have had that match with (Donovan) Dijak that kind of changed the trajectory of my career as a whole. I could have been just another dude stuck in Texas doing random stuff. There’s something special about those three letters, especially when you come from it and it’s helped build who you are. I’d be open to fighting there.”

source: MackMania with Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer (via Fightful)