Jericho files another trademark, a new match confirmed AEW Double or Nothing

Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark the term ‘The Wizard’, a new nickname he has been using on AEW TV. PWInsider reports that on May 6, Jericho filed to trademark ‘The Watch’.

