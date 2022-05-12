Jericho files another trademark, a new match confirmed AEW Double or Nothing

May 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark the term ‘The Wizard’, a new nickname he has been using on AEW TV. PWInsider reports that on May 6, Jericho filed to trademark ‘The Watch’.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

——

The Double or Nothing Buy In Match….

