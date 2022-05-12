Jake “The Snake” Roberts denies reports of failing health

Jim Ross mentioned during his podcast that Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ health “is not good and he’s taking the means to address it.”

Roberts wrote the following on Twitter in regards to the claim…

“Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time.”

Roberts was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in late 2020 and tested positive for Covid-19 in late 2021.