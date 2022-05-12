Frankie Kazarian booked for the upcoming Impact tapings

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling this weekend.

Impact will run their Citrus Brawl set of TV tapings this coming Friday and Saturday from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. These tapings will air as future episodes of Impact on AXS TV, and the final shows before Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19.

Impact has announced the following matches for the tapings:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin on Friday

* Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey and PCO on Friday

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design on Saturday