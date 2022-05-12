Dynamite Grand Slam returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium

The AEW Grand Slam is returning this year after a huge success last September. AEW President Tony Khan personally delivered the news following the end of Dynamite last night in Long Island.

Grand Slam took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York and saw 20,000 fans pack the home of the US Open tennis tournament. The show drew nearly $1 million in gate money and was a ratings success for the company on TNT at the time, with 1,273,000 viewers tuning in and a solid 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Khan did not reveal the date of when the company is returning to the stadium but it’s likely that the show will be in September again.

The show featured a 30-minute time limit draw between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson and had a women’s main event with Dr. Britt Baker defending her AEW Women’s title against Ruby Soho.