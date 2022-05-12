Buy 3 get 4 tickets offer for SummerSlam 2022 at Nissan Stadium

With thousands of tickets unsold for SummerSlam, WWE is already offering a Me+3 four-pack promotion for tickets where you pay for three tickets and get four.

The Nissan Stadium in Nashville still has the floor seats largely unsold, with ringside seats going up to $3,000 each. The show is still two and a half months away but it will take some good effort for WWE to move enough tickets to make half the stadium look rather full.

The cheapest tickets start at just $25 plus taxes and fees and the ticket offer is restricted to the 300 Level, or otherwise known as the nosebleed section! Only one half of the stadium will be used with the west side of the stadium to be all blocked off.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

This is the first time that SummerSlam will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.