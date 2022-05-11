The Hart Family appear on AEW TV
The Hart Family appeared at tonight AEW Dynamite for the Owen Hart Tournament…
Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling!
Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! pic.twitter.com/4vayhDLBwy
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 11, 2022
The Hart family in the house for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals ♥️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HFzzkIirrl
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 12, 2022
We are honored to have Dr. Martha Hart join us here at the @UBSArena for the commencement of the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals tonight! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SGC2BD05Px
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022