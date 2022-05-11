Tammy Sytch continues to fire back at Bill DeMott on Twitter

Bill DeMott has been vocal in suggesting that WWE should remove Tammy “Sunny” Sytch from the company’s hall of fame. Sytch continues to respond on Twitter…

I wonder if you heard the old saying… “shall thou without sin cast thy first stone”. It only comes from the Bible. And don’t get me wrong….the Bible has absolutely nothing on YouTube wrestling podcasts and the opinions of people who have never even met me but thx for the advice — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 12, 2022

You have a guy asking for me to be removed from the HOF who sexually harassed women, terrorized male talent, used his corporate connections to keep his job, and was an overall piece of shit who ran countless young potential out of the business?? That guy?? He is a real class act! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 12, 2022