NXT news for next week’s show

Several happenings have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be back on the show next week to respond to Joe Gacy.

Last week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ event saw Breakker retain over Gacy in the main event, but Gacy and his disciples then carried Breakker away after an attack. Gacy spoke on this week’s show and said they left Breakker “in the wilderness,” but then invited Breakker to join his movement. Breakker will be back next week to give Gacy an answer.

A Spring Breakin’ rematch has also been announced for next week’s NXT as The Viking Raiders take on The Creed Brothers. The brothers defeated The Vikings at Spring Breakin’, thanks to an assist by Roderick Strong, but the brothers made it clear that they do not want to accept a tainted win, so they issued a challenge for next week. Erik and Ivar later accepted the challenge.

Below is the current line-up for next week, along with a few related clips:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

* Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a first round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

* Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley in a first round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker responds to Joe Gacy’s invitation to join his movement