New ROH logo revealed in trademark application

Last week, ROH Acquisition Co., LLC, applied to trademark the new logo for Ring of Honor with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Filed on May 6 by Indianapolis-based attorney Bradley M. Stohry, the new ROH logo is completely different from the one we’re used to seeing.

The new logo features the words ROH with no spacing in a basic font inside of rectangular shape with points in the middle. Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark.

Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor as himself, rather than as All Elite Wrestling, although the owner in the application is listed as having the same address as AEW’s offices at the Jaguars stadium.