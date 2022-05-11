JR on Jake Roberts: “He’s not in great health”

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the health of AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts…

“I just saw him here a few weeks ago and he’s still battling his breathing issues. He’s not in great health. That’s why you don’t see him as often on AEW television as he once was when he was fronting Lance Archer. But his health is not good and he’s taking the means to address it. He still has surgeries left. But he has breathing issues.”

JR also provided an update on his own health…

“I really appreciate everybody’s support and patience with me over time. Sometimes I’m a little cranky, but you have to understand that I’m never pain free anymore. That’s what is challenging.”

“My opportunities for AEW and Tony Khan, with all the guys there, I’m very blessed to have this situation in my lap, and as long as I can still do my work and not embarrass myself, as long as I can deliver, why not? What else am I going to do? This is my life. All I’m doing is living my life and I’m loving every damn minute of it.”

(quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)