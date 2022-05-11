Dustin Rhodes says his father would be happy for Cody

Speaking on the latest episode of Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Dustin Rhodes said that his father Dusty would be happy with Cody and his decisions.

Dustin explained how their father always wanted them to be happy and always tried to lead them in the right way, although he left the final decisions in their hands.

“Money is money and dad would always say, ‘Take the money,’” Dustin said about his brother going to WWE for a big contract.

Dustin mentioned that he was happy for Cody who went back to WWE but he misses him in AEW.

“I miss him being there but I know he’s young and you know…let’s go, go do your thing. So, I’m very happy for him,” Dustin said, adding that he told Cody to go and win that title.

Dustin also went over Cody’s first promo back on Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania and said that Cody’s very passionate about promos and made a huge impact on that first Raw appearance in six years.

“I know dad would be happy. He’s sitting in the rafters, that’s where I pictured him when me and Cody wrestled at Double or Nothing,” Dustin said.