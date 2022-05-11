AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door already reaches milestone

Back in March, Tony Khan announced that this year’s Double or Nothing show became the first AEW event to score a live gate of $1 million.

The promotion has done it again with its crossover show with NJPW. This does not include the secondary market, where thousands of tickets are sold at inflated prices.

Khan made the announcement during an interview with News 12 Long Island.

“[Grand Slam] was almost the first million-dollar gate in AEW history, just came shy of that, but it was real close and of course, we set that record now, for AEW Double or Nothing Las Vegas, became our first million-dollar gate for live tickets, and now just hit it again for our partnership with New Japan, for our Forbidden Door show at the United Center.”

Speaking of Grand Slam, Khan recently confirmed that the event will be returning this year at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY.