AEW supporter Brett Weitz leaving Warner

Brett Weitz is no longer working as the General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV.

Weitz’s departure comes weeks after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger was completed. Deadline reports that his position has been eliminated following the restructuring of the U.S. Networks Group Division under Discovery’s Kathleen Finch, who added TNets to her portfolio.

Weitz will be transitioning out of his role in the next 30 days, with his last day marking his 14th anniversary with TNets.

“These past 14 years have been the most fulfilling of my career,” Weitz said in a statement. “I’ve had the great fortune to create and launch Emmy-winning fan-favorite entertainment, to be a part of powerful life-changing initiatives, and most importantly to have had the privilege to lead the most talented, dedicated, altruistic, and innovative team at the TNets. We made huge profits for shareholders and brilliant content for fans while having the most fun and being better partners with talent than any team I’ve ever been a part of. I will for sure continue to root for you all.”

Weitz, a well-liked veteran TV executive, was named GM of TNT, TBS and truTV in October 2019. In the role, Weitz managed all three networks, helping TNT and TBS to maintain their positions as as the #1 and #2 networks in prime among all cable entertainment networks and truTV among the youngest and most affluent.

Weitz is also credited with the growth of AEW TV, which he expanded into three series across two networks.

Weitz has been a big supporter and advocate of AEW, calling them an over-performer in a late 2021 interview with Deadline. He also oversaw the “Rhodes To The Top” show before Cody Rhodes left AEW for WWE.

There is no word yet on how Weitz’s departure will impact AEW, if at all, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.