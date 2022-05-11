AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

The Road to Double Or Nothing will continue tonight as AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments. The contract signing and stipulation reveal for Wardlow vs. hometown star MJF will also take place, while FTW Champion Ricky Starks will defend his title against AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Danhausen makes in-ring debut vs. Tony Nese

* Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

* MJF vs. Wardlow contract signing and stipulation reveal

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Opening Round: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Adam Cole vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.