Adam Cole on the differences between WWE and AEW creative

“I’d say, by far the biggest difference is NXT had a very hands-on approach, which is wonderful. It’s a great learning experience when you look at guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H, who have an exact vision of where they wanted it to go, how they wanted the promos to sound, what they wanted us to say. Then as time went on, I got more freedom, I guess you can call it. Whether it be with promos and matches, because they started to trust me. With AEW, it was from the beginning. No one has ever handed me a script for a promo. No one has ever told me directly how they want my match to go. You get that creative process and that freedom to do as you please. Especially if you’re someone who’s trusted fortunately, but with AEW from the beginning, I’ve been trusted. I’d say, they definitely give you a lot more stuff to play with and using your own creative process to go about things how you want to.”

source: SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio