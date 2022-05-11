5/11/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Long Island, New York.

—

Match #1 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

They lock up, and Cole backs Harwood into the corner. Cole slaps Harwood in the face, and they lock up again. Cole applies a wrist-lock and takes Harwood down, but Harwood comes back with a side-headlock take down. Cole backs Harwood into the corner, but Harwood comes back with a chop. Harwood chops Cole against the ropes, and follows with an uppercut. Harwood comes off the ropes, but Cole counters with a knee lift. Cole delivers right hands and follows with a swinging neck-breaker. Cole chokes Harwood with his boot in the corner, but Harwood comes back with a few shots and drops Cole to the mat. Harwood goes for the Sharpshooter, but Cole gets free and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Cole slams Harwood ribs-first into the ring post, and then slams him into the ring steps. Cole slams Harwood into the ring steps again, and delivers right hands around the ring. Harwood comes back with a chop, but Cole delivers a knee lift to the midsection. Cole slams Harwood into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole slams Harwood sternum-first into the corner. Cole pie-faces Harwood a few times, and follows with a couple elbow strikes. Harwood comes back with a pair of German suplexes, but Cole comes back with one of his own. Harwood turns it back around and delivers one more, and goes up top. Cole follows, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood sets up for the diving headbutt, but Cole rolls away. Harwood grabs Cole and delivers the slingshot power bomb. Harwood goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole comes back with a brain buster on his knee and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood comes back with a quick roll-up for two, and then connects with a cross-body out of the corner. Harwood gets another two count and goes for the cross-body again, but Cole counters with a super kick. Cole goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out and gets a two count of his own on a counter. They exchange a few shots, and then Harwood delivers a pile driver. Harwood goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Harwood locks in the Sharpshooter, but Cole gets free and sends Harwood to the apron.

Cole charges at Harwood and sends him crashing into the barricade. Harwood gets back into the ring at the nine count, but then Cole locks in the Sharpshooter and Harwood taps out.

Winner: Adam Cole

—

A vignette airs for tonight’s main event, which is Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy is an Owen Hart Cup match.

—

Adam Page joins the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. John Silver

Punk backs Silver into the corner, and then goes to the outside after the clean break. Punk gets back into the ring and they lock up, and then Silver drops Punk with a shoulder tackle. Punk comes back for a hip-toss, but Silver gets him in a back-slide for a two count. Punk goes to the outside, but Silver follows. Punk gets back into the ring and takes Silver down. Punk takes Silver to the corner, but Silver turns it around and beats Punk to the mat. Silver follows with stomps and goes for a swinging DDT, but Punk shoves him away and drops him with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Punk charges at Silver, but Silver dodges and Punk hits hard in the corner. Silver comes back with a series of kicks and delivers a brain buster. Silver goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Silver delivers more shots and drop Punk to the mat again. Silver goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out again. Silver goes for the Spin Doctor, but Punk gets free and delivers a roundhouse kick. Punk gains control of the match and delivers a Buckshot Lariat to Silver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: CM Punk

-After the match, Page comes to the ring and they get face-to-face. Punk asks Page if he is mad and says it sounds like Page is taking this a little personal. Punk says it’s not personal to him, it’s just business. Punk says he saw himself in the mirror and asked if he was the champ, and his answer was yes. Punk says what he did to Silver is a blueprint of what he will do to Page, and Page will shake his hand whether he is conscious or unconscious. Punk extends his hand for a handshake, but Page flips him off and leaves the ring.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Baker says the conspiracy continues since she has to wrestle the Joker in the tournament, but she will win anyway. Baker says Hayter will win, as well, and then says storms come in and are violent, but then they pass. Baker says some Hayter will be on the forecast, and then Schiavone says if they both win, they will meet in the semifinals. Hayter says not to talk about that, and Baker says if it happens it will be a fair fight and the best woman will win.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Danhausen vs. Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

Danhausen tries to curse Nese, but Sterling gets on the apron and distracts him. Nese takes Danhausen down in the corner and then delivers the Running Nese and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tony Nese

-After the match, Sterling asks if everyone is shocked, because he’s not. Sterling asks how Nese feels that Danhausen got an entrance and he didn’t, and then Nese delivers another Running Nese. Sterling says Nese will continue to embarrass the internet wrestlers and tells Nese to do it again, but Hook makes his way to the ring. Hook gets in the ring as Nese and Sterling back out. Hook stares them down as they back up the ramp. Danhausen extends his hand to Hook, and Hook finally accepts the handshake before leaving the ring.

—

The ring is full of security, Smart Mark Sterling, and Shawn Spears, and then Wardlow is led to the ring in handcuffs. A spoof preview for Dark Side of the Ring airs for the feud between Wardlow and MJF airs, and then MJF makes is way to the ring for the contract signing. MJF says they are here to go over the conditions for Wardlow to get a match with MJF at Double or Nothing, and MJF says if Wardlow somehow wins that match then he will get out of his contract. MJF says he will let Wardlow speak to his people, and tells the crowd that he definitely doesn’t want the crowd to boo Wardlow. MJF says he can’t hear Wardlow and asks the crowd if they can. He asks if they should let him try again, and then says he’s not going to. MJF says the conditions for Wardlow to get the match are that he has to receive ten lashes at the hands of MJF and that he will have to face Spears in a Steel Cage Match with MJF as the special referee. MJF says they have discussed what happens if he wins at Double or Nothing, but if MJF wins Wardlow will never be allowed to sign a contract with AEW. MJF asks if Wardlow is going to sign the contract or if he is scared. Wardlow can’t sign because of the handcuffs, and then MJF tells security to take the cuffs off. They do, and Wardlow signs. Wardlow attacks all the security and flips the table over as MJF hides behind Spears. Wardlow delivers a shot to Spears and grabs MJF as he tries to leave the ring. Sterling gets back in the ring and hops on Wardlow’s back. MJF gets away and Wardlow slams Sterling to the mat. Wardlow sets the table back up and power bombs Sterling through it as MJF and Spears look on.

—

A vignette airs for the ongoing feud between Jay Lethal and Samoa Joe. Sonjay Dutt confirms that the Joker is not Lethal or Satnam Singh, and Joe says he will win the Owen Hart Cup, and then settle things his way against Dutt and Lethal.

—

Taz has joined the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #4 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

Starks takes advantage early, but Jungle Boy comes back with a few shots of his own. They wrestle back and forth, and neither man can keep the advantage this time. Jungle Boy delivers a right hand, but Starks cuts him off with a knee strike to the back. Starks comes off the ropes with an arm-drag, but Jungle Boy comes back with a right hand. Jungle Boy takes Starks down with an arm-drag of his own, and follows with a dropkick that sends Starks to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.