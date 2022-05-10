WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.652 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 4.49% from last week’s 1.581 million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 15.78% from last week’s 0.38 key demo rating. That 0.44 key demo rating represents 574,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.9% from the 491,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.38 key demo rating represented.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest viewership and key demo rating since the April 11 episode. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.49% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 15.78% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode did not feature any strong sports competition.

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from WrestleMania Backlash, WWE United States Champion Theory vs. Cody Rhodes, and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits. The main event ended up being Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match.

Stay tuned to this article as we will have more RAW ratings data later.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode