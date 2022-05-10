Ted DiBiase and sons among 38 sued over $24 million misused federal funds

The Mississippi Today is reporting that the state’s Department of Human Services is suing 38 people or companies for squandering welfare money that was supposed to address poverty in the poorest state in the nation.

Among those 38 individuals are WWE Hall of Famer Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and his two sons, Ted DiBiase Jr and Brett DiBiase.

The state wants to recover the $24 million in misused federal funds, of which $1,971,223 went to the Million Dollar Man, $2,897,487 went to DiBiase Jr, and $824,258 went to Brett.

The case dates back to 2017 and last year, Brett DiBiase accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to making false statements in front of a Hinds County judge. In exchange for becoming a witness in the case, prosecutors withdrew a conspiracy charge against him.