Sytch to be arraigned on May 31, blood alcohol level was 3.5x legal limit

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch will be arraigned in Volusia County Court on May 31 in the afternoon for her role in a fatal car crash that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man in March.

This past Friday, the Ormond Beach Police Department obtained an arrest warrant and officially charged the WWE Hall of Famer with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Toxicology results of Sytch’s blood showed that her blood-alcohol level was 0.280, is 3.5 times the lawful blood-alcohol limit while operating a motor vehicle.

Sytch had a $227,500 bail set and walked out of jail the next morning after someone posted a surety bond.